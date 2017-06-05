Τιοτέ: Η Premier League θρηνεί για το χαμό του Ιβοριανού [pics]

Τόσο η Νιούκαστλ, όσο και οι υπόλοιπες ομάδες της Premier League θέλησαν να “αποχαιρετήσουν” τον Σεϊκ Τιοτέ με ένα μήνυμα μέσω twitter:

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté - our condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/F6FvoNkna1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with the family and friends of Cheick Tiote after his passing today. Rest in peace. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

Everyone at the club is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Cheick Tiote. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OLcZtBscBu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté. Our condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M81bPWKssN — Everton (@Everton) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté. An incredible competitor taken far too soon. pic.twitter.com/tMkyzc4OlE — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 5 Ιουνίου 2017

