Τιοτέ: Η Premier League θρηνεί για το χαμό του Ιβοριανού [pics]
Ο Ιβοριανός μέσος φόρεσε από το 2010 ως τον περασμένο Φεβρουάριο τη φανέλα της Νούκαστλ και οι ομάδες της Premier League δεν ξέχασαν την παρουσία του στο Νησί.

Τόσο η Νιούκαστλ, όσο και οι υπόλοιπες ομάδες της Premier League θέλησαν να “αποχαιρετήσουν” τον Σεϊκ Τιοτέ με ένα μήνυμα μέσω twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

