Τέσσερα νεογέννητα προσφυγόπουλα που γεννήθηκαν στην Ελλάδα εξώφυλλο στο TIME!

“One morning, we woke up to black flags and long beards,” Yousef Alarsan, Nour’s husband and Rafah’s father, says of the ISIS soldiers who had moved into the area. “They said, ‘This is the Islamic State,’ even though everybody knows they have nothing to do with Muslims.” Yousef was arrested and flogged for smoking cigarettes. Then ISIS started beheading dissenters. Fearing for his life, Yousef fled in late 2015. He and Nour had a quick wedding in Deir ez-Zor, then they started their journey to Europe via Turkey. Baby Rahaf was born on Nov. 1, 2016. Here he holds Rahaf while Nour stands behind them in their tent, Nov. 8 2016. Photograph by Lynsey Addario (@LynseyAddario) for @TIME #TIMEFindingHome

