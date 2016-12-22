Ειδήσεις ΤΖΟΚΕΡ· ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ· ΟΑΕΔ· ΤΕΛΗ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΑΣ 2017 Συννεφιά 5 Αθήνα Αναλυτικά

Τέσσερα νεογέννητα προσφυγόπουλα που γεννήθηκαν στην Ελλάδα εξώφυλλο στο TIME!

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 22.12.2016 | 11:55
Πρώτη δημοσίευση: 22.12.2016 | 10:55

Τέσσερα νεογέννητα φιγουράρουν στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Time. Νεογέννητα μωρά που γεννήθηκαν στην Ελλάδα και είναι προσφυγόπουλα από την Συρία.

Το περιοδικό αποφάσισε να ζήσει από κοντά την ζωή 4 νεογέννητων προσφυγόπουλων που ήρθαν στην ζωή στην χώρα μας αλλά και των οικογενειών τους που βλέπουν το μέλλον τους να φαντάζει αβέβαιο. Και θα παρακολουθεί τα πάντα μέσα από το project Finding Home, το οποίο μπορείτε και να παρακολουθείτε στο Instagram, @FindingHome. Τα ονόματα των μωρών; Rahaf, Heln, Hamida και Faraj.


