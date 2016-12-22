Έγραφα πριν μερικές μέρες ότι οι παροχές που εξήγγειλε ο πρωθυπουργός προς συνταξιούχους και νησιώτες «μύριζαν» περισσότερο νέο πακέτο μέτρων παρά εκλογές.
Τέσσερα νεογέννητα προσφυγόπουλα που γεννήθηκαν στην Ελλάδα εξώφυλλο στο TIME!
Το περιοδικό αποφάσισε να ζήσει από κοντά την ζωή 4 νεογέννητων προσφυγόπουλων που ήρθαν στην ζωή στην χώρα μας αλλά και των οικογενειών τους που βλέπουν το μέλλον τους να φαντάζει αβέβαιο. Και θα παρακολουθεί τα πάντα μέσα από το project Finding Home, το οποίο μπορείτε και να παρακολουθείτε στο Instagram, @FindingHome. Τα ονόματα των μωρών; Rahaf, Heln, Hamida και Faraj.
“One morning, we woke up to black flags and long beards,” Yousef Alarsan, Nour’s husband and Rafah’s father, says of the ISIS soldiers who had moved into the area. “They said, ‘This is the Islamic State,’ even though everybody knows they have nothing to do with Muslims.” Yousef was arrested and flogged for smoking cigarettes. Then ISIS started beheading dissenters. Fearing for his life, Yousef fled in late 2015. He and Nour had a quick wedding in Deir ez-Zor, then they started their journey to Europe via Turkey. Baby Rahaf was born on Nov. 1, 2016. Here he holds Rahaf while Nour stands behind them in their tent, Nov. 8 2016. Photograph by Lynsey Addario (@LynseyAddario) for @TIME #TIMEFindingHome
Finding Home. The crisis in Syria has sent millions fleeing. This year, TIME will follow the lives of four babies whose families escaped. Follow the journey of 23-year-old Syrian refugee Nour Altallaa and her newborn daughter Rahaf as they face an uncertain future without a home on @FindingHome Photograph by Lynsey Addario (@LynseyAddario) for TIME. #TIMEFindingHome
23-year-old Nour Altallaa has dreamt of having children since she was a girl growing up in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor. But she always thought her mother would be there, helping her through labor and her first years as a mother. Instead, Nour watched online videos on childbirth to prepare herself. “I am afraid,” Nour said when she took baby Rahaf home from the hospital. “I don’t know what is normal, but I will look on the Internet. I learned from YouTube how to crochet dresses. I learned about childbirth. And now I will look up how to take care of a new baby.” Her daughter Rahaf was born Nov. 1, 2016. Photograph by Lynsey Addario (@LynseyAddario) for @TIME. #TIMEFindingHome
