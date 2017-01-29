Ειδήσεις ΤΖΟΚΕΡ· ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ· ΟΑΕΔ· ΤΡΑΜΠ· ΟΣΚΑΡ 2017· ΜΠΛΟΚΑ ΑΓΡΟΤΩΝ Συννεφιά 8 Αθήνα ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Έπος! Δεν πήγε κανείς στο μάθημά του αλλά υποκλίθηκε το ίντερνετ!
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 29.01.2017 | 22:30

Τα λεπτά περνούσαν και δεν εμφανιζόταν κανείς στο μάθημα του Adam Heath Avitable. Αυτό τελικά λειτούργησε υπέρ μας, καθώς ο Adam Heath Avitable έδωσε ρεσιτάλ στο Twitter!

Οι απίστευτες ατάκες του Adam Heath δεν άφησαν περιθώριο παρά να αποθεωθεί από τους χρήστες του διαδικτύου για το χιούμορ και τα ξεκαρδιστικά tweets του.

"Μήπως τους είπα ότι δεν έχουμε μάθημα; Είναι Πέμπτη σήμερα; Ονειρεύομαι;". Όλα πέρασαν από το μυαλό του Adam όσο τα λεπτά περνούσαν βασανιστικά χωρίς να μπαίνει κανείς στην τάξη του.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Πηγή: Boredpanda

