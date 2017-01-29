Έπος! Δεν πήγε κανείς στο μάθημά του αλλά υποκλίθηκε το ίντερνετ!

Οι απίστευτες ατάκες του Adam Heath δεν άφησαν περιθώριο παρά να αποθεωθεί από τους χρήστες του διαδικτύου για το χιούμορ και τα ξεκαρδιστικά tweets του.

"Μήπως τους είπα ότι δεν έχουμε μάθημα; Είναι Πέμπτη σήμερα; Ονειρεύομαι;". Όλα πέρασαν από το μυαλό του Adam όσο τα λεπτά περνούσαν βασανιστικά χωρίς να μπαίνει κανείς στην τάξη του.

You know that college rule - if the professor is more than fifteen minutes late, class is canceled?



Does the opposite apply as well? pic.twitter.com/IX0QzbX37Z — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Classwatch 2017. Class started 30 mins ago. No students yet. I thought one was coming but it was just an administrator. Who laughed at me. — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Five more minutes have passed. I'm starting to doubt myself. Did I tell them no class? Is today Thursday? Am I dreaming? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

It's so quiet. Every time I hear a door open, I sit up and smile. But when nobody enters my classroom, I die on the inside. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Class started 45 mins ago. Still no students. I get paranoid. Is the door to the classroom locked?



I check it.



No.#Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Is everyone else in the world dead? Was there a sudden zombie attack and I survived, alone in my classroom? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I swear to all that's holy, if no students have shown up by the time it hits the hour mark, I'm calling it a day. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

A bird lands outside my window. I invite him in to learn about algebra. He declines and flies away. I hope a cat eats him. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I picture Rube Goldberg scenarios where all my students got into in one complex car accident and that's why they're late. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I check my email to see if I missed something. I have no emails at all. This is weird. Did I die? Am I dead? Is this hell? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

It's been an hour. Are there gunmen outside, holding everyone hostage and keeping them from coming in?

I check.

Nope.#Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

My sign-in sheet is as empty as my soul right now. I have to eat this candy alone. #Classwatch2017 pic.twitter.com/loUV8pX5Q5 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Maybe I should just start lecturing. Students will hear talking and come in. That woudn't be crazy, right? RIGHT?! #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I SWEAR TO GOD IF SOMEONE IS PULLING A PRANK ON ME I WILL probably break down and cry. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

The lights just went off on me automatically. I start to get up to move around so they turn on again, but what's the point. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I hear voices outside. I go to the window, hope in my heart. It's just some kids on their bikes, having fun. 1/2 #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

"Why aren't you in school? Your teacher needs you!" I yell through the closed window and give them the finger. 2/2 #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I have started to name the chairs in the classroom. Funfetti is the good student. Charmander, the troublemaker. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I fire off an email to my boss. "WHERE ARE ALL THE STUDENTS???!!?? ????????"



No reply.#Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Then it happens. I hear a door clang open. Footsteps get louder as someone approaches. Could it be? A student? 90 mins late? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

That's it. I give up. I'm packing up and going home. Clearly this is a sign that I wasn't meant to teach anyone today. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Two students just walked in. Remorseless, no apology, no explanation. I hope they don't think they're getting any candy. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I can't do it. I give them candy anyway, but remind them that class started 95 minutes ago. They shrug. Urge to kill rises. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Both students ask to use the computer today. I sigh and say okay. I don't even need to be here. End. #Classwatch2017 pic.twitter.com/FKEaTDaxuU — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Πηγή: Boredpanda