Κλάμα! Οι πρώτες μέρες της Χίλαρι Κλίντον στον… Λευκό Οίκο!
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10.02.2017 | 16:43
Πρώτη δημοσίευση: 10.02.2017 | 16:43

Δεν έγινε πραξικόπημα στις ΗΠΑ και (δυστυχώς για κάποιους) ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ παραμένει πρόεδρος της χώρας. Και επειδή τα δικά του πεπραγμένα τις πρώτες μέρες του στο Οβάλ Γραφείο τα… ζούμε καθημερινά μάλλον όλο και περισσότεροι σκέφτονται τι θα έκανε η Χίλαρι Κλίντον αν είχε κερδίσει τις εκλογές.

Οι διαχειριστές του λογαριασμού Alt-POTUS 45 ή αλλιώς @IfHillaryHad στο twitter αποφάσισαν να δώσουν την απάντηση. Και είναι πέρα για πέρα ξεκαρδιστική! Και έχει update καθημερινά για τα –φανταστικά- πεπραγμένα της προέδρου Χιλάρι Κλίντον.

Φυσικά τρολάρεται μέχρι… δακρύων ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και οι συνεργάτες του αλλά και ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ και σύζυγος της Χίλαρι, Μπιλ Κλίντον. Τον οποίο η… "πρόεδρος" Χίλαρι στέλνει για χαμαλοδουλειές συνέχεια. Τον οποίο στέλνει για καφέ και τα κάνει… ρόιδο, γιατί της φέρνει λάθος παραγγελίες. Λάθος κάνει και όταν τον στέλνει να πάρει τα ρούχα από το καθαριστήριο! Προβλήματα στον Λευκό Οίκο…

Και αντί για τον Αυστραλό πρωθυπουργό που έβρισε ο Τραμπ, η Χίλαρι λέει στον Πούτιν να πάει να @#%@%!^$@ και φυσικά αντί για τείχος στα σύνορα με το Μεξικό, πίνει τεκίλες με τον πρόεδρο της χώρας Ενρίκε Πένια Νιέτο.

Φυσικά, η πρόεδρος Χίλαρι υπογράφει και το δικό της διάταγμα: το διάταγμα για να κλείσει ο λογαριασμός του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στ twitter. Για ανθρωπιστικούς λόγους όπως αναφέρει!

Δείτε μερικά από τα ξεκαρδιστικά tweets!


