Η επιστολή της μετάνοιας και η Ε.Ε. που διαλύεται…
Η αποστολή και η δημοσιοποίηση της επιστολής Τσακαλώτου προς τους δανειστές
Σύμφωνα με το Russia Today είναι ένας ο δράστης και εννέα τα θύματα των πυροβολισμών, ενώ το NBC κάνει λόγο για 1 νεκρό και 9 τραυματίες.
Διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης μεταδίδουν ότι ο ένοπλος έχει συλληφθεί.
On going situation at Fort Lauderdale Airport where people are injured after an active shooter opened fire. ⚠ pic.twitter.com/8QNJQyuimF— Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) January 6, 2017
Heavy police presence here at #FLL where @AriFleischer reports shots have been fired. pic.twitter.com/OuK6AAoLK6— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 6, 2017
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, reports say https://t.co/J54RiABFFl pic.twitter.com/osO42fVCSO— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017
Shots fired at FLL airport. Guy is bleeding profusely. Supposedly others are shot on the lower level at Delta Term 2. pic.twitter.com/UcL73Y8yGx— Maxwill Solutions (@MxWllSolutions) January 6, 2017
