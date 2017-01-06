Σύμφωνα με το Russia Today είναι ένας ο δράστης και εννέα τα θύματα των πυροβολισμών, ενώ το NBC κάνει λόγο για 1 νεκρό και 9 τραυματίες.

Διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης μεταδίδουν ότι ο ένοπλος έχει συλληφθεί.

Δείτε ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΑ

On going situation at Fort Lauderdale Airport where people are injured after an active shooter opened fire. ⚠ pic.twitter.com/8QNJQyuimF — Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) January 6, 2017

Heavy police presence here at #FLL where @AriFleischer reports shots have been fired. pic.twitter.com/OuK6AAoLK6 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 6, 2017

DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, reports say https://t.co/J54RiABFFl pic.twitter.com/osO42fVCSO — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017