Πυροβολισμοί σε αεροδρόμιο της Φλόριντα! LIVE εικόνα
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 06.01.2017 | 20:33
Πρώτη δημοσίευση: 06.01.2017 | 20:10

Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο "Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood" στη Φλόριντα.

Σύμφωνα με το Russia Today είναι ένας ο δράστης και εννέα τα θύματα των πυροβολισμών, ενώ το NBC κάνει λόγο για 1 νεκρό και 9 τραυματίες.

Διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης μεταδίδουν ότι ο ένοπλος έχει συλληφθεί.

Δείτε ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗ ΕΙΚΟΝΑ

 

 


