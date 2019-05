View this post on Instagram

The all powerful team of Arab women who successfully summited Mt. Everest. . Amidst all of the sensation and controversy of May 22nd and 23rd, these incredible women made climbing to the summit of Everest look easy. They powered past dozens and dozens of climbers in the dark, faced the unimaginable, in sub-zero temperatures, at 8848m, with the utmost grace and style. . From left to right we have Joyce Azzam who became the first Lebanese woman to complete the seven summits. . Nelly Attar, who became the second Lebanese woman to summit Mt. Everest. . Nadhira Alharthy, the first Omani woman to stand on top of the world. . Mona Shahab, the second Saudi Arabian woman to climb Mt. Everest. . And me, documenting it all, with my Everest summit number three, with my late Father Francois Saikaly who we lost far too early last July. Born and raised in Lebanon, son of Elia Saikaly Sr., he was always so proud of all that I set my mind and heart to. So this one's for you Dad. . @alharthynoor @joyceazzam7s @nellyattar @monakshahab – You're pioneers of all that is possible and role models for all of the dreamers out there who dream the wildest of dreams. Looking forward to sharing your stories in 'The Dream of Everest' documentary. . . #Everest #summitclimb #8848 #topoftheworld #nepal #everest2019 #himalayas #earth #adventure #explore #travel #thedreamofeverest #Lebanon #Oman #SaudiArabia #Canada #Nepal #Khumbu #Hijab #eliasaikaly #arabsxeverest2019 #shemovesmountains @mbc1 @natgeoabudhabi @discovery @questarabiya @futuretvlebanon @lbcilebanon @mtvlebanon @oman.news