Εγκρίθηκε το ψήφισμα της Μάλτας στο ΣΑ του ΟΗΕ για τη Γάζα, κάνοντας ιδιαίτερη αναφορά στην προστασία των παιδιών.

Οι ΗΠΑ απείχαν, γεγονός που επέτρεψε την έγκριση του ψηφίσματος για τη Γάζα. Συγκεκριμένα υπήρξαν 12 ψήφοι υπέρ, καμία κατά και 3 αποχές (ΗΠΑ, Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Ρωσία).

🚨 #BREAKING – UN Security Council just passed a resolution focused on the plight of children in #Gaza! US abstained, which enabled the resolution to be adopted.



