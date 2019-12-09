Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020: Αυτές είναι όλες οι υποψηφιότητες!

Τις υποψηφιότητες για τις 77ες Χρυσές Σφαίρες παρουσίασαν ο Tim Allen, η Dakota Fanning και η Susan Kelechi. Οι ταινίες «Ο Ιρλανδός», «1917», «Joker», «Ιστορία Γάμου» και «Two Popes» είναι υποψήφιες για τη φετινή Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερης Ταινίας. Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για Χρυσές Σφαίρες κέρδισαν οι ταινίες «Ιστορία Γάμου» του Netflix (6 υποψηφιότητες) και «Ο Ιρλανδός» επίσης του Netflix (5 υποψηφιότητες).

Οι σειρές «Succession», «The Crown», «Game of Thrones» και «Big Little Lies», απέσπασαν επίσης πολλές υποψηφιότητες για τις τηλεοπτικές Χρυσές Σφαίρες, και μαζί τους οι σειρές «Fleabag», «Barry», «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» και «The Kominsky Method».

Την τελετή θα παρουσιάσει ο Ricky Gervais στις 5 Ιανουαρίου.

Δείτε όλη την λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες:

Ερμηνεία από άνδρα ηθοποιό σε μίνι σειρά ή σε τηλεταινία

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Ερμηνεία από γυναίκα ηθοποιό σε μίνι σειρά ή σε τηλεταινία

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Pyramide Films)

“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

“Les Misérables” (BAC Films, Amazon)

Β ανδρικού ρόλου σε σειρά, μίνι σειρά, ή τηλεταινία

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Καλύτερης τηλεοπτικής σειράς – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Μουσικής σε ταινία

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Σεναρίου σε ταινία

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Τραγουδιού σε ταινία

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Β γυναικείου ρόλου σε σειρά, μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Α ανδρικού ρόλου σε σειρά, μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Α γυναικείου σε τηλεοπτική σειρά, μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Α ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Καλύτερου σεναρίου σε ταινία

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Α γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Β ανδρικού ρόλου σε ταινία

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Β γυναικείου ρόλου σε ταινία

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Α ανδρικού ρόλου σε ταινία, μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Καλύτερης ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“Frozen II” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

Καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας σε ταινία

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Α ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική ταινία

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Α γυναικείου ρόλου σε μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

Α γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική ταινία

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Καλύτερης ταινίας σε μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Καλύτερης δραματικής ταινίας

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)