Ηράκλειο: Ροζ μπαλόνια στη μνήμη της Jean Hanlon – Ψάχνουν απαντήσεις για τον μυστηριώδη θάνατο!

Family of gran found dead in Crete harbour 'fighting for answers'

Ten years after her death, the family of Jean Hanlon have made a fresh appeal for information in an emotional press conference in Greece. The grandmother's body was found in Heraklion harbour in 2009 after she going missing four days before. Her son and granddaughter believe there were suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Read more: https://bit.ly/2PdMBr3

Gepostet von ITV News am Montag, 26. August 2019