Νέος συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ – Εκκενώθηκε κολλέγιο στο Τράφορντ

Πάνοπλοι αστυνομικοί απέκλεισαν την περιοχή και όπως ανέφεραν ανταποκρίνονταν σε τηλεφώνημα για περιστατικό στο σχολείο Castlefield Campus και ομάδα πυροτεχνουργών έφτασαν άμεσα στο σημείο. Στην περιοχή εκτός από αστυνομικούς σπεύδουν και δυνάμεις του στρατού.

Η αστυνομία επιβεβαίωσε ότι υπάρχει κινητικότητα αλλά για την ώρα παραμένει άγνωστο περί τίνος πρόκειται.

Bomb disposal unit now on the scene in Hulme, Manchester. Police shout "take cover". pic.twitter.com/aPJ7E1GD9X — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) May 25, 2017

UPDATE - The army are on their way to the college in Trafford. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ih4PZiu37w — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

Police blocking off access to Chorlton Rd. Armed police. GMP say they are responding to a call at a college in Trafford #Manchester pic.twitter.com/JedWHPwUvx — Frances Perraudin (@fperraudin) May 25, 2017

Police are hastily clearing this area. Urgent shouts of "move now". #manchester pic.twitter.com/nJV16jYQEP — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) May 25, 2017

Police at the cordon on Chevassut Street in Hulme. The size of the cordon is being increased all the time pic.twitter.com/eBcHQv52uD — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) May 25, 2017