Νέος συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ – Εκκενώθηκε κολλέγιο στο Τράφορντ

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 25.05.2017 | 13:20
Άνδρες των ειδικών δυνάμεων και αστυνομικοί αναπτύχθηκαν στην περιοχή γύρω από σχολείο για παιδιά με ειδικές ανάγκες στο Τράφορντ καθώς σήμανε νέος συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ, στο πλαίσιο των ερευνών για την τρομοκρατική επίθεση στη συναυλία της Αριάνα Γκράντε.

Πάνοπλοι αστυνομικοί απέκλεισαν την περιοχή και όπως ανέφεραν ανταποκρίνονταν σε τηλεφώνημα για περιστατικό στο σχολείο Castlefield Campus και ομάδα πυροτεχνουργών έφτασαν άμεσα στο σημείο. Στην περιοχή εκτός από αστυνομικούς σπεύδουν και δυνάμεις του στρατού.

Η αστυνομία επιβεβαίωσε ότι υπάρχει κινητικότητα αλλά για την ώρα παραμένει άγνωστο περί τίνος πρόκειται.


