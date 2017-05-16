Ειδήσεις SURVIVOR· ΤΖΟΚΕΡ· ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ· ΠΑΝΕΛΛΗΝΙΕΣ 2017· ΚΑΙΡΟΣ Συννεφιά 20 Αθήνα ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Συναγερμός στον Λευκό Οίκο! "Εισβολέας" πήδηξε τα κάγκελα

Συναγερμός στον Λευκό Οίκο! `Εισβολέας` πήδηξε τα κάγκελα
ΦΩΤΟ REUTERS
Διαδώστε αυτό το άρθρο
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 16.05.2017 | 23:52
Πρώτη δημοσίευση: 16.05.2017 | 23:31

Συναγερμός σήμανε στον Λευκό Οίκο από "εισοβολέα" που φέρεται να πήδηξε φράχτη, στη βόρεια πλευρά, όπως μεταδίδουν τα διεθνή ΜΜΕ, κάνοντας λόγο για μια γυναίκα, που τελικά συνελήφθη.

Ο πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ φέρεται να βρισκόταν στο Οβάλ Γραφείο τη στιγμή του περιστατικού.


   Διαδώστε αυτό το άρθρο