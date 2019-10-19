Παντρεύεται ο Ναδάλ! Χλιδάτος γάμος σε εντυπωσιακό κάστρο [vid, pics]
Έναν από τους πιο χλιδάτους γάμους μεταξύ αθλητών, ετοιμάζεται να κάνει ο Ισπανός θρύλος του τένις, Ράφα Ναδάλ, ο οποίος και παντρεύεται σήμερα (19/10) την Περεγιό.
Ο γάμος τους θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο θέρετρο La Forteza, το οποίο και διαθέτει 7 βίλες και 17 κρεβατοκάμαρες μέσα σε ένα κάστρο, το οποίο και “βλέπει” στην Τυρρηνική Θάλασσα. Το “παρών” αναμένεται να δώσουν πολλοί υψηλοί προσκεκλημένοι, μεταξύ των οποίων και ο βασιλιάς της Ισπανίας, Χουάν Κάρλος, που θα φθάσει εκεί με το ιδιωτικό του ελικόπτερο.
Το θέρετρο όπου θα γίνει ο γάμος του Ναδάλ
Ναδάλ και Περεγιό
