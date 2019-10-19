View this post on Instagram

03/06, today is a special day ❤️ @rafaelnadal happy birthday! 🎉 we can only wish you nothing but the best, because you deserve the most beautiful things. May your day be so special as you are! I hope you celebrate it in the best way, alongside your love ones. You're not only an amazing athlete, but, also, an amazing person with a beautiful and pure heart. May all your biggest dreams come true ✨ FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS! 💘