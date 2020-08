View this post on Instagram

To be honest I didn't expect such a huge love from y'all, I really appreciate it. I want to say thanks for all of the messages, for all of the positive energy you sent me since day one but specially for yesterday right after the decision of the club. Thanks to PAOK for those 3 years. Thanks to all the players, club employees and friends that I did here. To all of you who supported me through the good and bad times during these years. I wish all the best for the club.