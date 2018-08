Συγκινούν τα αδέρφια Αντετοκούνμπο! Τα μηνύματα για τα γενέθλια του πατέρα τους – videos

Happy Birthday Daddy we love you ❤️❤️ Thank you for guiding our family everyday💪🏾💪🏾 . I know you are proud of all of us!! #OnAMission ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT