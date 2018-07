Baskonia listen, THANK YOU for the chance you gave to me, for emotions that I got from your support! It was a pleasure, playing for you guys! But sometimes life changes quickly and you need to adapt for that! I’M SUPER EXCITED FOR MY NEW HOME @olympiacosbc SEE YOU SOON !!! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ #WeAreOlympiacos

