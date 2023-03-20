Το καλύτερο στάδιο της χρονιάς για το 2022 είναι η OPAP Arena.

Η νέα έδρα της ΑΕΚ, Opap Arena, κέρδισε το βραβείο για το καλύτερο στάδιο της χρονιάς σε διαγωνισμό του StadiumDB.com.

Η ψηφοφορία ξεκίνησε στις 28 Φεβρουαρίου και ολοκληρώθηκε 15 Μαρτίου, με το γήπεδο της ΑΕΚ να παίρνει την πρώτη θέση με μεγάλη διαφορά από το δεύτερο στάδιο.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα:

OPAP Arena (69,797 points)

Stadion Miejski im. Floriana Krygiera (23,201 points)

Stadion Miejski im. Wladyslawa Krola (20,127 points)

Lusail Stadium (18,279 points)

Allianz Stadium (18,257 points)

Alphamega Stadium (17 606 points)

Jakarta International Stadium (17,301 points)

Stade du Senegal (15,386 points)

Chengdu Fenghuangshan Football Stadium (13,471 points)

Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti (12,006 points)

🏟️ Stadium of the Year 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣: OPAP Arena 🦅



The venue accumulated 69,797 points, and the mobilization of the @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL, fans and people around the stadium is admirable 👏👏



Check out our video containing photos and footage of the venue ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/xyIkBJl48i pic.twitter.com/VULRex4Keq