Ανακοίνωσε Ποντένσε η Γουλβς! “Σ’ ευχαριστώ Ολυμπιακέ”

Thank you Olympiacos, Thank you Greece! From the bottom of my heart, I depart with mixed emotions. The feeling of gratitude and happiness for having represented this huge european club, the biggest in Greece. For being able to tell my children i've played for Olympiacos and successfully. On the other side, the feeling of nostalgia and Saudade for leaving a club and people that have welcomed me so well. I'll be eternally grateful and carry each one of you with me. My special thanks to President Marinakis for the effort he made to have me and for letting me follow my dream of playing in the Premier League. To Mister Pedro Martins for all the trust he had in me and all he taught me! I'll carry for all my life the impressive derbies i've played, the unparalleled support i've received, the unique life of Athens and the greatness of Olympiacos. I lack the words to express all I feel for the last year and a half i spent here, but I feel the tears i've shed speak for themselves…😢😢 May this be a see you soon ❤️❤️❤️