Δείτε το βίντεο που έριξε τα social media κι «ανάγκασε» τον Κάραχερ να πάρει τηλέφωνο και να απολογηθεί για τη συμπεριφορά του.

Very disappointing to see Jamie Carragher spit at a man & his 14 year old daughter on the motorway. He was goaded yes, but there is no high ground that can be taken to defend him here. Don't deflect from the incident – this shouldn't happen. Super embarrassing for Carragher. pic.twitter.com/3iohYhXeKE

— Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) March 12, 2018