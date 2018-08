There's a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they're absolutely free. Try not to miss so many of them…. btw they are even better when watched from @cavotagoomykonos 🖤🙏🏽🌒

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN 🦏🌙🦋🍵 (@moonstrucktraveller) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:05am PDT