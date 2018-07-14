Ντεμπούτο Παπασταθόπουλου στο 8-0 της Άρσεναλ! video
Ο Ουνάι Εμερι χρησιμοποίησε ένα… αμιγώς ελληνικό δίδυμο στο κέντρο της άμυνας της Άρσεναλ στο πρώτο ημίχρονο με την Μπόρχαμ Γουντ, καθώς δίπλα στον Σωκράτη Παπασταθόπουλο έπαιξε ο Ντίνος Μαυροπάνος.
Οι Λονδρέζοι συνέτριψαν 8-0 την ερασιτεχνική ομάδα, με τρία γκολ του Ομπαμεγιάνγκ, ενώ σκόρερ χρίστηκαν επίσης οι Νέλσον, Λακαζέτ, Ενκετιάχ, Ράιν-Αντελαϊντ και Μχιταριάν.
