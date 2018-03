ΠΑΟΚ: Έξαλλος ο Πρίγιοβιτς! «Μοναδικός υπεύθυνος ο Κομίνης»

How its possible to give a Goal and after 5 min to decide to change for Offside? Does the Ref think he invented FOOTBALL? I believe that VAR should be immediately used in Greek football and PAOK is the team that asked for it. Which right had the referee to change his decision 3 times ? Maybe he thinks that he don't need to follow the rules!!! THE REF. IS THE ONLY REASON FOR WHAT HAPPENED ON THE PITCH AND HE NEEDS TO TAKE RESPONSABILITY FOR THIS!!! NO PLAYER OF PAOK OR AEK WAS IN DANGER OR FELT FRIGHTENED AT ANY TIME!!! I'M SURE THEY WANTED TO FINISH THE GAME UNTIL THE END BUT SOMEBODY TOLD THEM NOT TOO RETURN ON THE PITCH!!! LET THE RESULT BE DECIDED ON THE FOOTBALL FIELD AND MAY THE BETTER WIN!!!! THAT'S THE POINT OF FOOTBALL OTHERWHISE WE ALL LOSE.

A post shared by Aleksandar Prijovic (@prijo09) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:28am PDT