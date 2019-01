View this post on Instagram

After 2 amazing years, 86 games, 60 victories, 55 goals and 2 Cups, the time has come to say goodbye. I came in January 2017 when it was snowing. At a time when PAOK was in a desperate situation, in the 9th position in the ranking and waiting with hunger for trophies. Today I’m leaving while it snows again. During the past 2 amazing years, PAOK achieved by far to be the most dominant team in Greece. 8 points ahead of the competition and with new trophies. Hereby I wish to thank my teammates, my coach, the coaching staff, the medical staff and all the employees of PAOK FC. I want to thank more than ever PAOK supporters all over the world, especially those who supported me from the beginning until the end. PAOK is more than just a club and I hope that I helped this institution to become bigger and richer with my appearances, attitude and commitment. Thank you again and good luck!⚫⚪