Χαμός και σε Σερβία – Βοσνία με Βράνιες και Καρλέουσα! Νέο “καυτό” video της τραγουδίστριας

My body is getting better, after a long period of time being overweight, eating junk food… This year was so devastating, so terrible in every possible way… and I was just letting go… NOW is the time to take control over my life, my body, my health… My nutritionist Ana is truly amazing. Of course, NO MEAT, NO DAIRY PRODUCTS, no sweets or sodas… and no workouts because I hate that! This is just a beginning, we want better results, just wait 👊🏻💪🏻🙏🏻❤️