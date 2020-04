View this post on Instagram

Witnessed a pretty cool phenomenon out on lake sammamish today. A horizontal rainbow! 🌈 To me it was a reminder that God has this under control and we need to hold onto hope and love instead of fear and panic in these unknown times. Stay safe out there, friends💞 #rainbowsofhope #flattenthecurve . . The second photo is available for purchase on my website! Link in bio 🙂