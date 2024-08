Αφγανιστάν: Οι γυναίκες τραγουδούν και «απαντούν» στην απαγόρευση των Ταλιμπάν στο να ακούγεται η φωνή τους

Afghan women are uploading videos of themselves singing in defiance of new rules Taliban which order them to be silent in public. These are the so-called vice and virtue laws, which include bans on women from baring their faces, singing and talking in public. They’ve also been ordered not to speak loudly inside their homes in case they can be heard from outside Videos of women defying the orders have emerged in Afghanistan, parts of South Asia and Europe The UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called on the Taliban to immediately undo the laws, which he said are trying to turn women into shadows.