Από θαύμα δεν θρήνησαν θύματα από την ισχυρή έκρηξη από διαρροή αερίου στο Κεντ.

Η έκρηξη, προκάλεσε τον τραυματισμό 7 ατόμων στο Άσφορντ. Επί τόπου έσπευσαν ισχυρές δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής για να σβήσουν την μεγάλη φωτιά που προκλήθηκε.

🔴 Seven people have been injured in a suspected gas explosion which destroyed a terraced house in Kent.



Firefighters were called to the property in Ashford just before 8am and four fire engines were dispatched to extinguish the blaze



