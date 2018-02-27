weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Εκκενώθηκε η Όπερα του Λονδίνου και όλη η περιοχή στο Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 27.02.2018 | 13:10
Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Λονδίνο μετά την ανεύρεση ύποπτου πακέτου στο Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν. Αμέσως εκκενώθηκε η Όπερα του Λονδίνου αλλά και όλη η περιοχή γύρω από το Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν. Επι τόπου έσπευσαν αστυνομικοί με ειδικά εκπαιδευμένα σκυλιά και μετά από τις έρευνες που έγιναν σήμανε λήξη συναγερμού.

