Εκκενώθηκε η Όπερα του Λονδίνου και όλη η περιοχή στο Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν

Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Λονδίνο μετά την ανεύρεση ύποπτου πακέτου στο Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν. Αμέσως εκκενώθηκε η Όπερα του Λονδίνου αλλά και όλη η περιοχή γύρω από το Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν. Επι τόπου έσπευσαν αστυνομικοί με ειδικά εκπαιδευμένα σκυλιά και μετά από τις έρευνες που έγιναν σήμανε λήξη συναγερμού.

The Royal Opera House was evacuated this morning along with other businesses in the area. The situation is now resolved with staff and artists returning safely to the building. — Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) February 27, 2018

Covent Garden and Royal Opera House evacuated https://t.co/MqsBo6EKNr — Dominic Daly (@SirDalyEsports) February 27, 2018

London's Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden are being evacuated over a bomb scare. People are being moved away from the area. A police cordon is in place. Photo courtesy of Missy Mills. pic.twitter.com/UJryPlaGgi — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) February 27, 2018

Sniffer dogs are back and the security team are going back in – are we going to see an end to this evacuation? #CoventGarden #RoyalOperaHouse pic.twitter.com/DEFEP7ORuS — Dominic Daly (@SirDalyEsports) February 27, 2018