Love this new painting in the works by @mattdangler for our "Fantastical Beasts" group show. Fantastical beasts have captured our imagination throughout history. Some have origins in traditional mythology while others were based on real encounters. Today, we find them in every art form including film, television, literature, comics, superheroes, anime, and more. Featuring over 50 artists from across the globe, "Fantastical Beasts" is our most whimsical show yet.