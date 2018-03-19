Κατάθεση ψυχής στο «τι σου βρήκε» – Viral οι φωτογραφίες ζευγαριού
Η 29χρονη φωτογράφος Jenna Kutcher, που περιγράφει τον εαυτό της ως μια γυναίκα με καμπύλες, έχει δημοσιεύσει πολλές φωτογραφίες στο Instagram με τον σύζυγό της Drew.
Δεν είναι λίγες οι φορές που της έχουν στείλει μήνυμα για το σώμα της. Ένα όμως ήταν εκείνο που της προκάλεσε προβλήματα αυτοπεποίθησης και έφερε στην επιφάνεια τις ανασφάλειές της. Της έλεγαν ότι δεν μπορούσαν να πιστέψουν πώς κατάφερε να έχει έναν τόσο ωραίο άντρα. «Για να είμαι ειλικρινής, αιφνιδιάστηκα».
Μιλώντας στο Yahoo Lifestyle, η Jenna Kutcher θέλησε να βάλει τα πράγματα στη θέση τους και να στείλει ένα ηχηρό μήνυμα σε όλο τον κόσμο κατά του body shaming.
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match (and when I haven’t showered in days.) 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Η συγκλονιστική εξομολόγηση
«Μέρος της ανασφάλειάς μου με το σώμα μου έχει προκύψει από το γεγονός ότι παντρεύτηκα τον ίδιο τον Mr Six-Pack. Γιατί θα έπρεπε εγώ, ένα κορίτσι με καμπύλες, να τον πάρω; Νιώθω ότι δεν αξίζω και σκέφτομαι ότι επειδή δεν είμαι αδύνατη δεν τον αξίζω. Αυτός ο άντρας έχει αγκαλιάσει κάθε μου καμπύλη, κάθε μου λακάκι, κάθε κιλό και κάθε σπυράκι τα τελευταία 10 χρόνια. Και πάντα μου υπενθυμίζει πώς είμαι όμορφη ακόμα και όταν σκέφτομαι πράγματα που δεν λένε κάτι τέτοιο ή δεν έχω κάνει μπάνιο για μέρες.
Οπότε ναι, οι μηροί μου ενώνονται, τα μπράτσα μου είναι μεγάλα, η κοιλιά μου δεν είναι επίπεδη αλλά υπάρχουν πολύ περισσότερα πράγματα σε μένα για να αγαπήσει και επέλεξα τον άντρα που θα μπορούσε να τα διαχειριστεί όλα αυτά και πολλά περισσότερα!» ήταν το μήνυμα που συνόδευε μια φωτογραφία της στο Instagram.
Μέσα σε λίγες ώρες η ανάρτησή της συγκέντρωσε πάνω από 40.000 likes και 2.000 σχόλια, με την πλειοψηφία τους να είναι θετικά και τη Jenna να νιώθει συγκινημένη από την ανταπόκριση του κόσμου.
He said, “Today I learned that starting a family isn’t going to be an easy journey for us.” I laid there in silence and closed my eyes. 🌊 Yesterday I cried at the pool. Tears snuck beneath my sunglasses as I realized that sometimes this journey straight up sucks. 🤦🏼♀️ I had this grand plan that once again, Hawaii would be our redemption song and as the reality of that dream slipped through my finger tips, I realized that I had tricked myself into believing that I could write a better story than my creator. ✨ It’s like I took a to-do list, crossed each item off and then handed the final to-do over to God and told him how I wanted this whole thing to go. I was ready to turn the page and write our next chapter! ✋🏻 I was reminded to surrender, to be able to ask for prayers, and to keep the hope that our time is coming soon. I’m believing in our miracle and this feed is my legacy. 🌊 Someday I hope our kids can read these posts and see this chapter in our story, this season of waiting was filled with faith, and that they had been prayed for and hoped for by thousands of strangers on the internet. ✨ We will keep waiting. Will you keep praying? Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
I want to look back on the season and see that we kept showing up: in life, in our marriage, in sharing our struggle, in keeping it real, in celebrating the joy. I want to remember this trip that started as running away from our problems but ended with coffee in bed, mezcal margaritas and nights spent spooning. I want to remember this hilarious thing I said to Drew to see his smile lines inch across his face. I am confident we will look back on this season and remember all of the in between moments that it holds, the ups and downs, the highs and lows but above all, we just keep showing up. Double tap if you agree that @kickingitwithkutch is a handsome, handsome man. 🙌🏻 #goals #imarriedup #rememberingbabykutch
I told Drew that he cut my head off in this shot! His response? "Sorry, babe, I wasn't looking at your head!" 🙈 #stillgotit I'm fairly certain this no makeup, sandy toes, salty hair, comfy maxi, beach-y sunset life is the life for me… We are off to Kauai to ring in Drew's 30th birthday and something tells me this will be the start to our best year yet. What year was your best year yet? Is it just me or does it just keep getting better? 🙌🏻🌊🙋🏼 #kutchersinkihei
