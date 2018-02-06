weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 06.02.2018 | 12:05
Θρήνος για τους θαυμαστές της σειράς Frasier. Έφυγε από τη ζωή στα 77 του χρόνια ο ηθοποιός John Mahoney, γνωστός για τον ρόλο του ως Martin Crane.

Ο ηθοποιός άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε νοσοκομείο του Σικάγο την Κυριακή. Ο John Mahoney πέθανε μετά από σύντομη νοσηλεία ενώ η αιτία θανάτου του δεν έχει μέχρι στιγμής ανακοινωθεί.

Ο Mahoney διακρίθηκε και στο θέατρο, κερδίζοντας ένα βραβείο Tony ενώ συμμετείχε σε πολλές ταινίες στον κινηματογράφο και σε τηλεοπτικές σειρές.

Γεννημένος στο Μπλάκπουλ της Αγγλίας, Ήρθε στις Η.Π.Α. στην ηλικία των 19 ετών και δίδαξε αγγλικά στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Δυτικού Ιλινόις. Ο ηθοποιός ξεκίνησε την καριέρα του στο θέατρο και επέστρεψε στη σκηνή, στο «Prelude to a Kiss» στο Broadway και στο «The Outgoing Tide» και στο «The Birthday Party» στο Σικάγο μετά το «Frasier».

Ο θρίαμβος του Frasier

O John Mahoney αγαπήθηκε από το ευρύ κοινό και έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστος από τον ρόλο του στη σειρά «Frasier».

O Mahoney ενσάρκωνε με μεγάλη επιτυχία τον πατέρα του ψυχίατρου Dr Frasier Crane (που υποδύθηκε ο Kelsey Grammer), ο οποίος επέστρεψε στο Σιάτλ μετά τον χωρισμό του με την Λίλιθ. Τα σχέδια του για εργένικη ζωή ανατρέπονται όταν φιλοξενεί μόνιμα τον ιδιότροπο πρώην αστυνομικό πατέρα του, Μάρτιν.

Η σειρά σημείωσε πολύ υψηλά νούμερα τηλεθέασης από το 1993 έως το 2004 όπου προβαλλόταν από το NBC.

Ο ηθοποιός κέρδισε βραβείο SAG το 2000 για το ρόλο του Martin Crane ενώ είχε επίσης προταθεί για δύο Emmy και δύο Χρυσές Σφαίρες. 

Martin has left the building…

Συνάδελφοι, φίλοι και θαυμαστές τον αποχαιρέτισαν με συγκινητικά μηνύματα στα social media.

