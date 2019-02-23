Συνετρίβη Boeing 767 κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χιούστον στο Τέξας

Τοπ Boeing 767 εκτελούσε την πτήση 3591 της Atlas Air, είχε απογειωθεί από το Μαϊάμι και χάθηκε κάθε επαφή μαζί του ενώ βρισκόταν 48 χιλιόμετρα νοτιοανατολικά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χιούστον.

Live Video of the area where a Boeing 767 Cargo plane crashed into Trinity Bay Texas @Circa #BREAKING A 767 Boeing cargo jet has reportedly crashed into a Texas river with three … https://t.co/OkmcrXnTRT

Το αεροπλάνο Boeing 767 κατέπεσε σε κόλπο της περιοχής και οι μέχρι τώρα πληροφορίες θέλουν τους τρεις επιβαίνοντες να είναι νεκροί.

BREAKING: Rescue crews are over Trinity Bay near Houston where a Boeing 767 crashed at about 12:45p CST.

The FAA had just lost radar and radio contact with the cargo flight from Miami (MIA) to Houston (IAH). Three people were on board. The plane was operated by Atlas Air Inc. pic.twitter.com/Ck7LBmZseh

— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) 23 Φεβρουαρίου 2019