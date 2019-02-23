weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
,
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:
Newsit / Κόσμος / Συνετρίβη Boeing 767 κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χιούστον στο Τέξας

Συνετρίβη Boeing 767 κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χιούστον στο Τέξας

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 23/02/2019 23:30
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΘΗΚΕ: 23/02/2019 23:41
Newsit Newsroom
Συνετρίβη Boeing 767 κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χιούστον στο Τέξας | Newsit.gr
twitter

Ένα Boeing 767 συνετρίβη σε μικρή απόσταση από το αεροδρόμιο George Bush στο Χιούστον του Τέξας το Σάββατο το βράδυ.

Τοπ Boeing 767 εκτελούσε την πτήση 3591 της Atlas Air, είχε απογειωθεί από το Μαϊάμι και χάθηκε κάθε επαφή μαζί του ενώ βρισκόταν 48 χιλιόμετρα νοτιοανατολικά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χιούστον.

Το αεροπλάνο Boeing 767 κατέπεσε σε κόλπο της περιοχής και οι μέχρι τώρα πληροφορίες θέλουν τους τρεις επιβαίνοντες να είναι νεκροί.

Πηγή: time

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ
#TAGS MM