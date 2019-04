«Θαμμένο διαμάντι» στις αποθήκες μουσείου αποκαλύφθηκε πως είναι έργο του Ντιέγο Βελάσκεθ!

View this post on Instagram

What a story! Juan de Pareja was a slave. He served as an assistant in #DiegoVelázquez's workshop. #Velázquez painted Juan de Pareja's portrait as an exercise in preparation of an official portrait of Pope Innocent X. #Velázquez explored the difficulty of executing a portrait in a short period of time (the Pope would not sit still for long). Juan de Pareja later became an artist in his own right and was freed by #Velázquez in 1654. This painting is on view at the @metmuseum in New York.