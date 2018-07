Beautician found hanged next to her crying daughter after rowing with her partner . A beautician was found hanged next to her crying daughter after having an argument with her boyfriend about him going on a "boys' night out". – Mum-of-one Agnieszka Giza, 23, had wanted to attend a concert with partner Marek Goralczyk. But he left her at home when he found out that his friends were not bringing their other halves. The couple swapped a series of angry tit-for-for tat texts as Agnieszka looked after their three-year-old daughter in Runcorn, Cheshire. She mistakenly thought businessman Marek, 30, was with another woman and demanded he come home — but the battery in his phone ran out and he stayed over at a pal's house, an inquest heard. Ms Giza was found hanged in her home the next day by workmen who came to repair a patio door — with her crying daughter standing next to her body. Assistant Coroner Janet Napier recorded a conclusion of accidental death saying she did not believe Miss Giza intended to kill herself. She said: "She was a little intoxicated and expecting him to come home and tragically she was found dead in a room with her daughter. – "She died as a result of an accident." . Via The Sun #agnieszkagiza #marekgoralczyk #akoredeonline

