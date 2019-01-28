weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Βραβεία SAG 2019: Σαν να ήσασταν εκεί! Δείτε τους νικητές [pics, video]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 28.01.2019 | 10:50
Newsit Newsroom
Τα βραβεία SAG είναι τα βραβεία που δίνονται από ηθοποιούς σε ηθοποιούς και έχουν ξεχωριστή αξία. Στην φετινή απονομή, την 25η η ταινία Black Panther βγήκε νικήτρια, ενώ δεν έλειψαν και οι εκπλήξεις. Όσο για τον δικό μας Γιώργο Λάνθιμο, η ταινία του The Favourite έφυγε με άδεια χέρια.

Η ταινία Black Panther πήρε το βραβείο καλύτερου καστ στα Screen Actors Guild Awards, (SAG) και ο πρωταγωνιστής, Τσάντγουικ Μπόουσμαν μίλησε για την σημειολογία της ταινίας κάνοντας αναφορά στο τραγούδι της Νίνα Σιμόν “To be Young, Gifted and Black.”

Από τα 25α SAG δεν έχει παράπονο και η σειρά της Amazon “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” που έφυγε με τρία βραβεία.
Η Εμιλι Μπλαντ έκανε τον σύζυγό της Τζον Κρασίνσκι να βάλει τα κλάματα με το πρώτο της βραβείο SAG για τον Β γυναικείο ρόλο στο “A Quiet Place,” που έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Κρασίνσκι.

Η αγαπημένη Γκλεν Κλόουζ, η οποία συγκλόνισε το κοινό αφού εμφανίστηκε στην σκηνή με το συμπρωταγωνιστή της στην θρυλική, “Ολέθρια Σχέση”, Μάικλ Ντάγκλας, κέρδισε με το σπαθί της το βραβείο γυναικείου ρόλου για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία “The Wife”.

Επίσης, ο Ραμι Μαλεκ, κέρδισε με το σπαθί του το βραβείο για τον ανδρικό ρόλο σε ταινία για την ερμηνεία του ως Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι στο “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Βραβείο για την συνολική του προσφορά πήρε ο Άλαν Αλντα και μάλιστα το παρουσίασε το Τομ Χανκς.Ο Άλντα ο οποίος πέρυσι αποκάλυψε ότι πάσχει από Πάρκινσον, αποθεώθηκε από τους συναδέλφους του.

Συγκίνηση προκάλεσαν όσα είπε η νικήτρια του βραβείου γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά, Σάντρα Ο.

Δείτε τους νικητές των 25ων βραβείων SAG

Κινηματογράφος

      • Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου – Γκλεν Κλόουζ, The Wife
      • Α ανδρικού ρόλου – Ραμι Μαλεκ, Bohemian Rhapsody
      • Β γυναικείου ρόλου – Έμιλι Μπλαντ, A Quiet Place
      • Β ανδρικού ρόλου – Μαχερσάλα Αλί, Green Book

      • Καλύτερου καστ – Black Panther
      • Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας Από Ομάδα Κασκαντέρ – Black Panther
    • Τηλεόραση
      • Γυναικείου ρόλου σε τηλεταινία ή σε σειρά – Πατρίσια Αρκέτ, Escape at Dannemora
      • Ανδρικού ρόλου σε τηλεταινία ή σε σειρά – Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
      • Γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά – Σάντρα Ο, Killing Eve
      • Ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά – Τζέισον Μπάτμαν, Ozark
      • Γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά – Ρέιτσελ Μπροσναχαν, The Marveous Mrs Maisel
      • Ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά – Τόνι Σαλούμπ, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
      • Καστ σε δραματική σειρά – This is Us
      • Καστ σε κωμική σειρά – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
      • Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας Από Ομάδα Κασκαντέρ σε κωμική ή δραματική σειρά – Glow
