Η ταινία Black Panther πήρε το βραβείο καλύτερου καστ στα Screen Actors Guild Awards, (SAG) και ο πρωταγωνιστής, Τσάντγουικ Μπόουσμαν μίλησε για την σημειολογία της ταινίας κάνοντας αναφορά στο τραγούδι της Νίνα Σιμόν “To be Young, Gifted and Black.”

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭

Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712

