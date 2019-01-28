Βραβεία SAG 2019: Σαν να ήσασταν εκεί! Δείτε τους νικητές [pics, video]
.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭
Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712
Emily Blunt receives the Actor®#sagawards pic.twitter.com/h2rDSmO4O7
Glenn Close receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/DEKa8BsYf2
.@ItsRamiMalek takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/qXrSTBZxTH
No, @alanalda, thank you! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/ncNqGCiAvz
.@IamSandraOh takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/1EuPosDcuf
Δείτε τους νικητές των 25ων βραβείων SAG
Κινηματογράφος
- Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου – Γκλεν Κλόουζ, The Wife
- Α ανδρικού ρόλου – Ραμι Μαλεκ, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Β γυναικείου ρόλου – Έμιλι Μπλαντ, A Quiet Place
- Β ανδρικού ρόλου – Μαχερσάλα Αλί, Green Book
Mahershala Ali takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/PGeALtSaru
- Καλύτερου καστ – Black Panther
- Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας Από Ομάδα Κασκαντέρ – Black Panther
- Τηλεόραση
- Γυναικείου ρόλου σε τηλεταινία ή σε σειρά – Πατρίσια Αρκέτ, Escape at Dannemora
- Ανδρικού ρόλου σε τηλεταινία ή σε σειρά – Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά – Σάντρα Ο, Killing Eve
- Ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά – Τζέισον Μπάτμαν, Ozark
- Γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά – Ρέιτσελ Μπροσναχαν, The Marveous Mrs Maisel
- Ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά – Τόνι Σαλούμπ, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Καστ σε δραματική σειρά – This is Us
- Καστ σε κωμική σειρά – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας Από Ομάδα Κασκαντέρ σε κωμική ή δραματική σειρά – Glow