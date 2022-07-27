Αργά το βράδυ της Τρίτης (26.07.2022) και αφού είχαν υπογράψει σημαντικές συμφωνίες ανάμεσα στην Ελλάδα και τη Σαουδική Αραβία, ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης και ο Μοχάμεντ Μπιν Σαλμάν βρέθηκαν στην Ιερό Βράχο της Ακρόπολης.

Τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη και τον πρίγκιπα διάδοχο της Σαουδικής Αραβίας Μοχάμεντ Μπιν Σαλμάν στην Ακρόπολη συνόδευσε η υπουργός Πολιτισμού, Λίνα Μενδώνη.

Δείτε εικόνες από την επίσκεψη Μητσοτάκη – Σαλμάν στην Ακρόπολη

The Crown Prince visits the Acropolis of Athens, accompanied by the Greek PM…



Just as Greece’s monuments and ancient sites are marvels to the world, we hope to see the same happen in Saudi Arabia as the tourism sector greatly expands 🇸🇦🇬🇷#ولي_العهد_في_اليونان pic.twitter.com/Fy4RmoNANw