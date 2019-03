View this post on Instagram

We are humbled and honored to see our founder, Chef Costas Spiliadis, featured on the cover of the Food section of @nytimes. We are proud of all he has achieved and look forward to sharing #EstiatorioMilos Hudson Yards when it opens on March 15th. Click the link in our bio to read the profile by Alan Richman.