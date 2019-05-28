Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις με Σάκκαρη στο Roland Garros και ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός (28/05)
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
11:55 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
11:55 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Αγώνες στο Simonne Mathieu Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Αγώνες στο Suzanne Lenglen Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Αγώνες στο Philippe Chatrier Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 1 Γύρος της Ιταλίας Ποδηλασία
16:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros
18:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
19:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Μαρία Σάκκαρη – Άννα Τατισβίλι Roland Garros
19:00 ΕΡΤ Play1 ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός Τέταρτος Τελικός Handball Premier
19:15 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Ινγκολσταντ – Βέχεν Μπαράζ Bundesliga 2
19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD Ζενίτ – ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας VTB United League
20:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros