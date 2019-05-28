weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις με Σάκκαρη στο Roland Garros και ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός (28/05)

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 28.05.2019 | 09:16
Newsit Newsroom
Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις με Σάκκαρη στο Roland Garros και ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός (28/05)
ΦΩΤΟ Reuters

Ο αγώνας της Μαρίας Σάκκαρη με την Άννα Τατισβίλι για το Roland Garros και ο τέταρτος τελικός της Handball Premier μεταξύ ΑΕΚ και Ολυμπιακού, ξεχωρίζουν στο τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της Τρίτης.

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

11:55 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Αγώνες στο Simonne Mathieu Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Αγώνες στο Suzanne Lenglen Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Αγώνες στο Philippe Chatrier Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1 Γύρος της Ιταλίας Ποδηλασία

16:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

19:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Μαρία Σάκκαρη – Άννα Τατισβίλι Roland Garros

19:00 ΕΡΤ Play1 ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός Τέταρτος Τελικός Handball Premier

19:15 COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD Ινγκολσταντ – Βέχεν Μπαράζ Bundesliga 2

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD Ζενίτ – ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας VTB United League

20:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

