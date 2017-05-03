Βέμπερ: Το πρόβλημα της Ελλάδας είναι ότι έχει κομμουνιστή πρωθυπουργό

Χαμένη των Γαλλικών εκλογών είναι η ΕΕ
Το αποτέλεσμα των Γαλλικών εκλογών βροντοφωνάζει το αδιέξοδο στο οποίο έχουν εγκλωβιστεί οι ευρωπαίοι πολίτες.
Εξηγώντας τι θέλει να πει, συμπλήρωσε: «Ειχα την ευκαιρία να συζητήσω για την Ελλάδα με την επικεφαλής του ΔΝΤ Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ αλλά ως μέλος του ΕΛΚ έχω να πω ότι στην Ελλάδα έχουν κομμουνιστή πρωθυπουργό και αυτό είναι το ουσιαστικό πρόβλημα εκεί».
EPP's Weber on Greece:"we only have 1 small problem, they finalized last step for program on technical level, but it's still open question"— Katerina Sokou (@KaterinaSokou) May 3, 2017
Weber says he had opportunity to discuss Greece with IMF head Lagarde, but as an EPP politician he has to say that the problem of Greece 1/2— Katerina Sokou (@KaterinaSokou) May 3, 2017
...is that "they now have a communist in the office of the PM of Greece, that was the fundamental problem there," and not a general one.— Katerina Sokou (@KaterinaSokou) May 3, 2017
