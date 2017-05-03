Ειδήσεις SURVIVOR· ΤΖΟΚΕΡ· ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ· ΚΑΙΡΟΣ· ΚΛΗΡΩΣΗ ΤΖΟΚΕΡ Λιακάδα 21 Αθήνα ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Βέμπερ: Το πρόβλημα της Ελλάδας είναι ότι έχει κομμουνιστή πρωθυπουργό

Βέμπερ: Το πρόβλημα της Ελλάδας είναι ότι έχει κομμουνιστή πρωθυπουργό
Διαδώστε αυτό το άρθρο
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 03.05.2017 | 10:05
Πρώτη δημοσίευση: 03.05.2017 | 10:05

Βόμβα από τον επικεφαλής του Ευρωπαϊκού Λαϊκού Κόμματος στο ευρωκοινοβούλιο, Μάνφρεντ Βέμπερ. Όπως μεταδίδει η ανταποκρίτρια της Καθημερινής στις ΗΠΑ Κατερίνα Σώκου, ο Βέμπερ είπε: «Εχουμε ένα μικρό πρόβλημα. Μπορεί να ολοκλήρωσαν την τεχνική συμφωνία (Ελλάδα και δανειστές) αλλά παραμένει ένα ερώτημα».

Εξηγώντας τι θέλει να πει, συμπλήρωσε: «Ειχα την ευκαιρία να συζητήσω για την Ελλάδα με την επικεφαλής του ΔΝΤ Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ αλλά ως μέλος του ΕΛΚ έχω να πω ότι στην Ελλάδα έχουν κομμουνιστή πρωθυπουργό και αυτό είναι το ουσιαστικό πρόβλημα εκεί».


   Διαδώστε αυτό το άρθρο