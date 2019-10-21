View this post on Instagram

Ila my beautiful sister I’m heartbroken you were taken from me so soon. Addiction stole you from me. You were the most special person. You loved me when I didn’t have any love for myself. You would always check if I was okay even if you weren’t. Life will never be the same without you – you should be here to watch me grow up, see our nephews become young men, help me one day to pick out my wedding dress and to meet my kids but I know you’ll be looking over me and I hope to make you proud. The family will never be complete with out you. I loved you and your shit jokes so much. I should of been able to see the day you were free from suffering because that’s what you aimed for, all you wanted was to try your best to be a good role model to me. You made me the person I am today and you gave the best advice even if you didn’t take it yourself. I wish I could hear your voice one last time and give you one last hug even if you did make me be the big spoon. Hours before you were taken from me, we were dancing and laughing together in my room I’ll never forget how happy you made me. I love you so much Ila, nothing will break our bond. I hope you are happy and peaceful up there. Rest easy. Please if anyone has any pictures or memories of Ila, my family would really appreciate it if you emailed @rememberingila@gmail.com