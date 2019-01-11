Ξεσπώντας σε κλάματα ο Άντι Μάρεϊ ανακοίνωσε την αποχώρησή του από το τένις, τονίζοντας ότι οι πόνοι στο πόδι του δεν τον αφήνουν να τελειώσει την καριέρα του όπως θα ήθελε, αγωνιζόμενος δηλαδή στο αγαπημένο του Γουίμπλετον, μπροστά στους συμπατριώτες του.

Το γεγονός έχει συγκλονίσει το παγκόσμιο τένις, με δεκάδες αντιπάλους του, αλλά και διάσημες προσωπικότητες από όλο τον κόσμο, να στέκονται στο πλευρό του, ζητώντας του να το “παλέψει” μέχρι τέλους, ώστε να κάνει έστω το όνειρό του πραγματικότητα και να δώσει το τελευταίο του ματς στο βρετανικό όπεν.

“Συνέχισε να παλεύεις, μπορείς να το ξεπεράσεις. Σου αξίζει να τελειώσεις με τους δικούς σου όρους”, έγραψε ο Ντελ Πότρο, “εύχομαι ένα δυνατό φινάλε”, συμπλήρωσε ο Ντιμίτροφ, με τον Άντερσον να εκφράζει την ελπίδα του να “σε δω να μάχεσαι στο κορτ”. “Θα μας λείψεις”, το μήνυμα του Ράφαελ Ναδάλ.

Andy, just watched your conference. Please don’t stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well. 🙏 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 11, 2019

Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you’ve done for the sport will live on forever. I’m hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp — Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) January 11, 2019

My thoughts are with @andy_murray and I really hope we continue to see you fighting on court so you can retire on your own terms. Get well soon… Tennis is better with you. pic.twitter.com/0z1401hKXe — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) January 11, 2019

Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα του Κύργιου

Μεγάλη συγκίνηση όμως και από το μήνυμα του Νικ Κύργιου, ο οποίος και φρόντισε να αποχαιρετήσει με το δικό του τρόπο, τον “αδερφό” του, όπως χαρακτήρισε τον Βρετανό τενίστα. “Το ξέρω ότι με θεωρείς αστείο τις περισσότερες φορές, αλλά τουλάχιστον τώρα άκουσέ με σε αυτό παλιέ μου φίλε. Θα είσαι πάντα κάποιος που επηρέασε το άθλημα με τόσο πολλούς διαφορετικούς τρόπους. Ξέρω ότι αυτός δεν ήταν ποτέ ο τρόπος που ήθελες να αποχωρήσεις, αλλά εντάξει, ήταν ένα τρομερό ταξίδι. Με πήρες κάτω από τα “φτερά” σου με το που βγήκα στα τουρνουά και μέχρι σήμερα ήσουν κάποιος που ανυπομονούσα να συναντήσω. Είσαι ένας “τρελός” παικταράς του τένις, μίλια καλύτερος από εμένα, αλλά θέλω να ξέρεις ότι η σημερινή ημέρα, δεν είναι λυπητερή μόνο για σένα και για την ομάδα σου, αλλά για το άθλημα και για όποιον έχεις επηρεάσει. Μένω λοιπόν στα εξής… αυτές είναι κάποιες φωτογραφίες που θα σε κάνουν να γελάσεις και νομίζω ότι στην πραγματικότητα ήμουν κάτι σαν μικρός σου αδερφός. Σε κάθε περίπτωση, θέλω απλώς να ξέρεις και είμαι σίγουρος ότι ήδη ξέρεις, ότι όλοι θέλουν να συνεχίσεις να “παλεύεις” και να συνεχίσεις να είσαι εσύ. Καλή επιτυχία στο Ασυτραλιανό Όπεν, θα είμαι πίσω σου”, έγραψε στο instagram, ο Ελληνοαυστραλός τενίστας.

Τα μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στον Μάρεϊ

What a career @andy_murray keep it going as everybody wants to watch you @Wimbledon in July mate. #🇬🇧GOAT –– 3x Grand Slams

–– 2x Olympic gold medals

–– ATP Finals

–– 2016 world No.1

–– 14x Masters 1000 titles

–– 8x Grand Slam finals

–– 45 total ATP titles Legend 🏆🏅🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/CYphhRvUcC — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) January 11, 2019

Extraordinary moment when a great sporting champion suddenly realises it's all over.

Heart-breaking for @andy_murray, whose body's hit the wall.

I hope Britain's best ever tennis player gets the Wimbledon send-off he so deserves. https://t.co/FUJU2Unfxj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2019

First British man to win more than one Wimbledon title since 1936✅

First British man to reach world number one since 1973✅

First male player to successfully defend an Olympic singles title✅ Andy Murray has announced his retirement plans👇https://t.co/47ZMmgFP7r#bbctennis pic.twitter.com/RrPkjcNAEI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 11, 2019