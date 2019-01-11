weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
,
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:
Newsit / Αθλητικά / Άλλα σπορ / Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για Μάρεϊ! Μήνυμα και από Κύργιο: “Πάλεψέ το αδερφέ μου!” [pics]

Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για Μάρεϊ! Μήνυμα και από Κύργιο: “Πάλεψέ το αδερφέ μου!” [pics]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 11.01.2019 | 13:28
Newsit Newsroom
Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για Μάρεϊ! Μήνυμα και από Κύργιο: “Πάλεψέ το αδερφέ μου!” [pics] | Newsit.gr
ΦΩΤΟ Reuters

Ο Άντι Μάρεϊ ανακοίνωσε κλαίγοντας ότι δεν μπορεί να συνεχίσει να αγωνίζεται λόγω των πόνων στο πόδι του και σύσσωμο το παγκόσμιο τένις, έσπευσε να τον υποστηρίξει, ζητώντας του να το παλέψει έστω για ένα αντάξιο "αντίο" στο Γουίμπλετον. Συγκινητικό μήνυμα και από τον Κύργιο.

Ξεσπώντας σε κλάματα ο Άντι Μάρεϊ ανακοίνωσε την αποχώρησή του από το τένις, τονίζοντας ότι οι πόνοι στο πόδι του δεν τον αφήνουν να τελειώσει την καριέρα του όπως θα ήθελε, αγωνιζόμενος δηλαδή στο αγαπημένο του Γουίμπλετον, μπροστά στους συμπατριώτες του.

click4more

Το γεγονός έχει συγκλονίσει το παγκόσμιο τένις, με δεκάδες αντιπάλους του, αλλά και διάσημες προσωπικότητες από όλο τον κόσμο, να στέκονται στο πλευρό του, ζητώντας του να το “παλέψει” μέχρι τέλους, ώστε να κάνει έστω το όνειρό του πραγματικότητα και να δώσει το τελευταίο του ματς στο βρετανικό όπεν.

“Συνέχισε να παλεύεις, μπορείς να το ξεπεράσεις. Σου αξίζει να τελειώσεις με τους δικούς σου όρους”, έγραψε ο Ντελ Πότρο, “εύχομαι ένα δυνατό φινάλε”, συμπλήρωσε ο Ντιμίτροφ, με τον Άντερσον να εκφράζει την ελπίδα του να “σε δω να μάχεσαι στο κορτ”. “Θα μας λείψεις”, το μήνυμα του Ράφαελ Ναδάλ.

Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα του Κύργιου

Μεγάλη συγκίνηση όμως και από το μήνυμα του Νικ Κύργιου, ο οποίος και φρόντισε να αποχαιρετήσει με το δικό του τρόπο, τον “αδερφό” του, όπως χαρακτήρισε τον Βρετανό τενίστα. “Το ξέρω ότι με θεωρείς αστείο τις περισσότερες φορές, αλλά τουλάχιστον τώρα άκουσέ με σε αυτό παλιέ μου φίλε. Θα είσαι πάντα κάποιος που επηρέασε το άθλημα με τόσο πολλούς διαφορετικούς τρόπους. Ξέρω ότι αυτός δεν ήταν ποτέ ο τρόπος που ήθελες να αποχωρήσεις, αλλά εντάξει, ήταν ένα τρομερό ταξίδι. Με πήρες κάτω από τα “φτερά” σου με το που βγήκα στα τουρνουά και μέχρι σήμερα ήσουν κάποιος που ανυπομονούσα να συναντήσω. Είσαι ένας “τρελός” παικταράς του τένις, μίλια καλύτερος από εμένα, αλλά θέλω να ξέρεις ότι η σημερινή ημέρα, δεν είναι λυπητερή μόνο για σένα και για την ομάδα σου, αλλά για το άθλημα και για όποιον έχεις επηρεάσει. Μένω λοιπόν στα εξής… αυτές είναι κάποιες φωτογραφίες που θα σε κάνουν να γελάσεις και νομίζω ότι στην πραγματικότητα ήμουν κάτι σαν μικρός σου αδερφός. Σε κάθε περίπτωση, θέλω απλώς να ξέρεις και είμαι σίγουρος ότι ήδη ξέρεις, ότι όλοι θέλουν να συνεχίσεις να “παλεύεις” και να συνεχίσεις να είσαι εσύ. Καλή επιτυχία στο Ασυτραλιανό Όπεν, θα είμαι πίσω σου”, έγραψε στο instagram, ο Ελληνοαυστραλός τενίστας.

View this post on Instagram

Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always be someone that impacted the sport in so many different ways, I know this was never the way you wanted to go out, but hey it was a heck of a ride. You took me under your wing as soon as I got on tour, and to this day you have been someone I literally just look forward to seeing. You are one crazy tennis player, miles better than me, but I just want you to know that today isn’t only a sad day for you and your team, it’s a sad day for the sport and for everyone you’ve had an impact on. Which leaves me big fella.. these are a couple photos, that should make you smile and think, I was actually a little bit of a younger brother to you. Anyways, I just want you to know, and I’m sure you already do, everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you. Goodluck at the Australian Open muzz, I’ll be behind you. #onelastdance 🙌🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by Kygs (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

Τα μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στον Μάρεϊ

Ενότητες
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
#TAGS MM