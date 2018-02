It’s crazy how much this orange ball has given to me and my family. It has helped me change my life and people’s lives around me. Thank you for taking me places around the world. Thank you for making me cry. Thank you for making me smile. Thank you for making me mad. Thank you for making feel powerful. Thank you for making me feel exhausted.. I can keep going all day. Thank God for the unbelievable weekend!#AllStarWeekend2018 #GodsPlan #2x

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Feb 19, 2018 at 4:51pm PST