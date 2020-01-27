weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Γιατί έπεσε το ελικόπτερο! Τι λένε τα πρώτα στοιχεία

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 27.01.2020 | 02:20
Newsit Newsroom
ΦΩΤΟ Reuters

Το τραγικό δυστύχημα που έχει συγκλονίσει τον πλανήτη, με το θάνατο του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, της 13χρονης κόρης του και 7 ακόμη ανθρώπων, δεν έχει ακόμη αιτιολογηθεί, όμως τα πρώτα στοιχεία από τις ΗΠΑ αναφέρουν ότι στην περιοχή υπήρχαν χαμηλά σύννεφα και ομίχλη που εμπόδιζε την ορατότητα.

Σοκαρισμένος παρακολουθεί όλος ο κόσμος, όσα συμβαίνουν στις ΗΠΑ, με την τραγωδία που στοίχισε τη ζωή του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, της κόρης του Τζίτζι και 7 ακόμη ανθρώπων.

Ο θρύλος του NBA και οι συνεπιβάτες του σκοτώθηκαν σε πτώση του ελικοπτέρου του, για την οποία δεν έχουν ακόμη προκύψει επίσημα στοιχεία.

Όπως μεταφέρουν όμως τα διεθνή πρακτορεία ειδήσεων και πολλά μετεωρολογικά Μέσα, στην περιοχή υπήρχαν χαμηλά σύννεφα και ομίχλη, γεγονός που δημιούργησε κακή ορατότητα. Ως εκ τούτου είναι πιθανό αυτό να αποτελεί έναν από τους λόγους που οδήγησαν στο συνταρακτικό συμβάν.

