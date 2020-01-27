Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Γιατί έπεσε το ελικόπτερο! Τι λένε τα πρώτα στοιχεία

Σοκαρισμένος παρακολουθεί όλος ο κόσμος, όσα συμβαίνουν στις ΗΠΑ, με την τραγωδία που στοίχισε τη ζωή του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, της κόρης του Τζίτζι και 7 ακόμη ανθρώπων.

Ο θρύλος του NBA και οι συνεπιβάτες του σκοτώθηκαν σε πτώση του ελικοπτέρου του, για την οποία δεν έχουν ακόμη προκύψει επίσημα στοιχεία.

Όπως μεταφέρουν όμως τα διεθνή πρακτορεία ειδήσεων και πολλά μετεωρολογικά Μέσα, στην περιοχή υπήρχαν χαμηλά σύννεφα και ομίχλη, γεγονός που δημιούργησε κακή ορατότητα. Ως εκ τούτου είναι πιθανό αυτό να αποτελεί έναν από τους λόγους που οδήγησαν στο συνταρακτικό συμβάν.

RIP @kobebryant. Weather observations from the helicopter crash area indicated low clouds and restricted visibility, which may have obscured high terrain. It is not known, however, whether weather played a role in the accident. The latest from The Post: https://t.co/rbRqMSBOjU https://t.co/kou4z75NN1 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 26, 2020

Weather-wise, at the time of the crash involving #Kobe Bryant, winds were light, clouds were low (1000-1500 feet) and visibility was around 3 miles. However, the Los Angeles area and its marine layer can have so many variables. @PIX11News @stacyanngooden pic.twitter.com/0HZXzXyKY7 — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) January 26, 2020

Rest in Peace #kobe – For those seeking answers, our data shows low clouds and poor visibility were observed near the crash site. However, it is important not to jump to conclusions and wait for the official NTSB report. pic.twitter.com/OomrqEV7nD — WeatherBELL (@weatherbell) January 26, 2020