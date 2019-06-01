weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 01.06.2019 | 10:35
Newsit Newsroom
Ο τελικός του Champions League ανάμεσα σε Λίβερπουλ και Τότεναμ ξεχωρίζει από το αθλητικό τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα του Σαββάτου 1 Ιουνίου, το οποίο περιλαμβάνει όμως και τους δεύτερους ημιτελικούς της Basket League, αλλά και Roland Garros, με τον Στέφανο Τσιτσιπά να "καθαρίζει" την πρόκριση στους 16 της διοργάνωσης.

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

11:55 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros

12:45 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS10 Amarante 1 WRC Πορτογαλίας

13:30 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Κατατακτήριες δοκιμές Moto3 Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley

14:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1 Γύρος της Ιταλίας Ποδηλασία

14:25 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Τέταρτες ελεύθερες δοκιμές MotoGP Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley

15:05 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Κατατακτήριες δοκιμές MotoGP Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley

16:00 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Κατατακτήριες δοκιμές Moto2 Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley

16:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

17:00 ΕΡΤ2 Προμηθέας – ΑΕΚ Basket League Playoffs

17:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS11 Viera do Minho 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας

17:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS11 Viera do Minho 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας

17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros

17:20 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Μουτζέλο, Ιταλία

18:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS12 Cabaceiras 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας

18:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

18:00 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ – Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola Basket League Playoffs

18:15 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας TBF Basketball Super League

19:15 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS13 Amarante 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας

20:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

20:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

22:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD, COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Τότεναμ – Λίβερπουλ Τελικός Champions League

