Ο τελικός του Champions League στις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (01/06)
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
11:55 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
11:55 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros
12:45 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS10 Amarante 1 WRC Πορτογαλίας
13:30 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Κατατακτήριες δοκιμές Moto3 Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley
14:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 1 Γύρος της Ιταλίας Ποδηλασία
14:25 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Τέταρτες ελεύθερες δοκιμές MotoGP Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley
15:05 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Κατατακτήριες δοκιμές MotoGP Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley
16:00 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Κατατακτήριες δοκιμές Moto2 Gran Premio d’ Italia Oakley
16:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
17:00 ΕΡΤ2 Προμηθέας – ΑΕΚ Basket League Playoffs
17:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS11 Viera do Minho 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας
17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros
17:20 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Μουτζέλο, Ιταλία
18:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS12 Cabaceiras 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας
18:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
18:00 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ – Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola Basket League Playoffs
18:15 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας TBF Basketball Super League
19:15 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD SS13 Amarante 2 WRC Πορτογαλίας
20:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros
20:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros
22:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD, COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Τότεναμ – Λίβερπουλ Τελικός Champions League