Στο πλευρό της Ελλάδας! Διεθνές «κράξιμο» για το φάουλ στον Αντετοκούνμπο [pics]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 09.09.2019 | 14:28
Newsit Newsroom
ΦΩΤΟ intime

Έξαλλη είναι όλη η Ελλάδα για το 5ο φάουλ και την αποβολή του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο στο ματς με την Τσεχία, αλλά το "κράξιμο" στους διαιτητές έχει ξεκινήσει και από τους θεατές σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Παγκόσμια «επίθεση» στη FIBA μέσω twitter, για το φάουλ «έγκλημα» των διαιτητών στον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, που «έκοψε» τη φόρα της Εθνικής Ελλάδας στο τέταρτο δεκάλεπτο.

Τα μηνύματα εναντίον της παγκόσμιας ομοσπονδίας και υπέρ της Ελλάδας και του Greek Freak είναι πλέον αναρίθμητα, ξεσηκώνοντας ένα «κύμα» διαμαρτυρίας, το οποίο πάντως δεν μπορεί να φέρει και την… πρόκριση στην ομάδα του MVP του NBA.

