Στο πλευρό της Ελλάδας! Διεθνές «κράξιμο» για το φάουλ στον Αντετοκούνμπο [pics]
Παγκόσμια «επίθεση» στη FIBA μέσω twitter, για το φάουλ «έγκλημα» των διαιτητών στον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, που «έκοψε» τη φόρα της Εθνικής Ελλάδας στο τέταρτο δεκάλεπτο.
Τα μηνύματα εναντίον της παγκόσμιας ομοσπονδίας και υπέρ της Ελλάδας και του Greek Freak είναι πλέον αναρίθμητα, ξεσηκώνοντας ένα «κύμα» διαμαρτυρίας, το οποίο πάντως δεν μπορεί να φέρει και την… πρόκριση στην ομάδα του MVP του NBA.
Τα σχόλια στο twitter
This is such a trash call on Giannis, obviously compounded by Greece being knocked out of the #FIBAWC after being in a real position to hit that magic number (+12) in this game. https://t.co/gSNOD6YSjF
— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) September 9, 2019
They call themselves "referees" after this @FIBAWC have to do something! #FIBAWC #FIBAWorldCup https://t.co/I5MtcFitVN
— Sandy (@sandymenidi2002) September 9, 2019
Hard to see this as anything other than a block.
This was the fifth "foul" on @Giannis_An34: pic.twitter.com/OiHKbvl5nQ
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) September 9, 2019
Giannis just fouled out of a critical game against the Czech Republic on an absolutely horseshit call. Good morning, from China
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 9, 2019
La falta que dará mucho que hablarpic.twitter.com/G2xo0yBZ0n
— Gigantes del Basket (@GIGANTESbasket) September 9, 2019
Esta fue la quinta falta de Giannis, totalmente inexistente. El alero debía ir a la línea con la chance de sacar esa diferencia de 12 puntos. Desde ahí, Grecia dejó que República Checa se ponga a 2.pic.twitter.com/k8ndUTUDeF
— Isolation (@IsolationNBA) September 9, 2019
The best player of the tournament, Giannis Antetokounmpo is sent off with 5 fouls, the last one a is a "discovery" by the refs.
Disgraceful refereeing. @Fiba this is a coup.
— Dimitris Th (@Dethelor) September 9, 2019