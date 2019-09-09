Παγκόσμια «επίθεση» στη FIBA μέσω twitter, για το φάουλ «έγκλημα» των διαιτητών στον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, που «έκοψε» τη φόρα της Εθνικής Ελλάδας στο τέταρτο δεκάλεπτο.

Τα μηνύματα εναντίον της παγκόσμιας ομοσπονδίας και υπέρ της Ελλάδας και του Greek Freak είναι πλέον αναρίθμητα, ξεσηκώνοντας ένα «κύμα» διαμαρτυρίας, το οποίο πάντως δεν μπορεί να φέρει και την… πρόκριση στην ομάδα του MVP του NBA.

This is such a trash call on Giannis, obviously compounded by Greece being knocked out of the #FIBAWC after being in a real position to hit that magic number (+12) in this game. https://t.co/gSNOD6YSjF

They call themselves "referees" after this @FIBAWC have to do something! #FIBAWC #FIBAWorldCup https://t.co/I5MtcFitVN

Hard to see this as anything other than a block.

This was the fifth "foul" on @Giannis_An34: pic.twitter.com/OiHKbvl5nQ

— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) September 9, 2019