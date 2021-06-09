Ο Νίκολα Γιόκιτς των Ντένβερ Νάγκετς είναι κι επίσημα ο νέος MVP της κανονικής διάρκειας στο NBA, διαδεχόμενος μετά από δύο χρόνια τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.
Ο Σέρβος σέντερ πραγματοποίησε μια εκπληκτική σεζόν στο κορυφαίο πρωτάθλημα μπάσκετ του κόσμου, έχοντας σχεδόν triple double σε μέσους όρους κι έτσι πήρε την πλειοψηφία των ψήφων για το βραβείο του MVP.
Ο Γιόκιτς ήταν πρώτος με 91 ψήφους, με δεύτερο τον Στεφ Κάρι με μόλις 5 ψήφους και τρίτο τον Κρις Πολ με 2 ψήφους. Έναν ψήφο πήρε και ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, ο οποίος και κατέληξε τελικά στην 4η θέση της σχετικής ψηφοφορίας.
With the first Kia NBA MVP Award of his career, Nikola Jokić becomes the first player to earn the honor as a member of the @nuggets. He received 91 of the 101 first-place votes.— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 8, 2021
The 2020-21 #KiaMVP is… Nikola Jokic! #NBAAwards #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/G8NsqIA7vQ— NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2021
Nikola Jokic (Serbia) is the 6th player born outside the 50 states to win #KiaMVP, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria), Steve Nash (South Africa), Tim Duncan (Virgin Islands) and Dirk Nowitzki (West Germany). pic.twitter.com/WmckmdjRcO— NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 9, 2021
2020-21 #KiaMVP Nikola Jokic sits down with the @NBAonTNT crew! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/dEjFrmxv3y— NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2021