Ο Νίκολα Γιόκιτς των Ντένβερ Νάγκετς είναι κι επίσημα ο νέος MVP της κανονικής διάρκειας στο NBA, διαδεχόμενος μετά από δύο χρόνια τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Ο Σέρβος σέντερ πραγματοποίησε μια εκπληκτική σεζόν στο κορυφαίο πρωτάθλημα μπάσκετ του κόσμου, έχοντας σχεδόν triple double σε μέσους όρους κι έτσι πήρε την πλειοψηφία των ψήφων για το βραβείο του MVP.

Ο Γιόκιτς ήταν πρώτος με 91 ψήφους, με δεύτερο τον Στεφ Κάρι με μόλις 5 ψήφους και τρίτο τον Κρις Πολ με 2 ψήφους. Έναν ψήφο πήρε και ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, ο οποίος και κατέληξε τελικά στην 4η θέση της σχετικής ψηφοφορίας.

With the first Kia NBA MVP Award of his career, Nikola Jokić becomes the first player to earn the honor as a member of the @nuggets. He received 91 of the 101 first-place votes.



