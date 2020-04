View this post on Instagram

There are people that impact your life in a tremendous way. El mago is one of those people for me. A true friend, a mentor, a guiding light, someone who taught me valuable lessons, in real life and inside the court, someone who i count as family. He showed me a different way of thinking, always with a calm and graceful way, and i choose to honor him by wearing his jersey number #31 for the rest of my career. Your presence is a blessing, i am a better man because of you and i am proud to call you my friend. Happiest of birthdays Raül!!! #elmago #birthdayboy #31 #lavidaesparavivirla #noparaexplicarla #family #friends