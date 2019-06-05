Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [5/6]
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 05.06.2019 | 09:45Newsit Newsroom
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros
14:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
14:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
15:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
17:30 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD
Γαλατασαράι – Αναντολού Εφές
TBF Basketball Super League
19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας – Χίμκι
VTB United League
21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Προμηθέας – ΑΕΚ
Basket League Playoffs
21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD, OPEN TV
Πορτογαλία – Ελβετία
UEFA Nations League Finals