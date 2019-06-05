weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 05.06.2019 | 09:45
Newsit Newsroom
Η αναμέτρηση του Προμηθέα με την ΑΕΚ, το Πορτογαλία - Ελβετία για το Nations League και οι "μάχες" στο Roland Garros ξεχωρίζουν από τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (5/6).

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros

14:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

14:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

15:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

17:30 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD
Γαλατασαράι – Αναντολού Εφές
TBF Basketball Super League

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας – Χίμκι
VTB United League

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Προμηθέας – ΑΕΚ
Basket League Playoffs

21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD, OPEN TV
Πορτογαλία – Ελβετία
UEFA Nations League Finals

