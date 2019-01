View this post on Instagram

Big Boss THANK YOU for believing and supporting me from the first day since i came too PAOK.During this 2 years we had many talks and i always tried to learn something new from our conversations. I believe that you are a real blessing for PAOK FC and the whole Region and i wish you health, happiness and success in the future.My best regards to you and your Family!FORZA PAOK ⚫⚪🥇💪