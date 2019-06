Βαλένθια: Το άγαλμα στην εξέδρα του «Μεστάγια» κρύβει μια μοναδική ιστορία

View this post on Instagram

A @valenciacf season ticket holder for decades turned blind but kept his season tickets because he wanted to feel the atmosphere at Mestalla . When he passed away, the club built a statue of him in his seat so he could forever be there. ❤️👏🏻 . UN SENTIMENT ETERN ♾ . #amuntvalencia #valenciacf #vcfcentenari