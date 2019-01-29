“Βόμβα” από διάσημη πορνοστάρ στην Premier League! Έκανε εφαρμογή για την αξιολόγηση διαιτητών – video
Έχοντας αποχωρήσει οριστικά από τη βιομηχανία του πορνό, η Μία Καλίφα, στρέφεται πλέον σε μία εξίσου κερδοφόρα βιομηχανία, αυτή του ποδοσφαίρου και μάλιστα αποφάσισε να επενδύσει και οικονομικά.
Η άλλοτε διάσημη πορνοστάρ ασχολείται εδώ και καιρό με το χώρο του αθλητισμού ως σχολιαστής και πριν μερικές ώρες ανακοίνωσε ότι είναι μία από τους συνιδρυτές μία νέας εφαρμογής, στην οποία και θα μπορούν οι οπαδοί να κρίνουν τους διαιτητές των ποδοσφαιρικών αγώνων της Premier League.
Η ίδια μάλιστα ανέλαβε και τη διαφήμιση της νέας εφαρμογής, που ονομάζεται “UREF”, την οποία και παρουσίασε στους εκατομμύρια ακολούθους της στα social media.
Η διαφήμιση της Καλίφα για τη νέα εφαρμογή στην Premier League
View this post on Instagram
After MONTHS of having to keep this quiet, I am so excited to finally announce what I’ve been working on for all of you premier league fans. I co-founded @uref.official because even as an outsider and newcomer to the sport of soccer, it was abundantly clear that the things people argued about on Instagram the most, was referees performances. @uref.official has unprecedented referee statistics to help you analyze their performance before they officiate your teams’ match. It will greatly help you when it comes to betting, and it also gives you a platform to RATE the referees yourself, as well as a a fan feed to shit talk and make shambles of with other users. Now available in app stores, link is in my bio or you can just search URef. Come on y’all, go make our mods in Australia work overtime, I’ll be joining y’all in the fan feed section for the next West Ham game, bring your best and most offensive shit talking! (🎥: @nedstewart1)
Good morning to everyone except shitty referees ☺️ Download the new app I co-founded which lets users rate a refs performance in the Prem, as well as gives you never before seen ref statistics (you degenerate gamblers will love this) https://t.co/0SKI0KM3Nb pic.twitter.com/dHvmfFyNjM
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 29, 2019