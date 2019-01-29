“Βόμβα” από διάσημη πορνοστάρ στην Premier League! Έκανε εφαρμογή για την αξιολόγηση διαιτητών – video

weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 29.01.2019 | 20:57
Newsit Newsroom
ΦΩΤΟ instagram

Μία από τις διασημότερες πορνοστάρ του κόσμου, ασχολείται πλέον με τα αθλητικά και ετοιμάζεται να ρίξει "βόμβα" στην Premier League. Ο λόγος για την Μία Καλίφα, η οποία και ανακοίνωσε τη δημιουργία ειδικής εφαρμογής για τη βαθμολόγηση των διαιτητών στην Αγγλία.

Έχοντας αποχωρήσει οριστικά από τη βιομηχανία του πορνό, η Μία Καλίφα, στρέφεται πλέον σε μία εξίσου κερδοφόρα βιομηχανία, αυτή του ποδοσφαίρου και μάλιστα αποφάσισε να επενδύσει και οικονομικά.

Η άλλοτε διάσημη πορνοστάρ ασχολείται εδώ και καιρό με το χώρο του αθλητισμού ως σχολιαστής και πριν μερικές ώρες ανακοίνωσε ότι είναι μία από τους συνιδρυτές μία νέας εφαρμογής, στην οποία και θα μπορούν οι οπαδοί να κρίνουν τους διαιτητές των ποδοσφαιρικών αγώνων της Premier League.

Η ίδια μάλιστα ανέλαβε και τη διαφήμιση της νέας εφαρμογής, που ονομάζεται “UREF”, την οποία και παρουσίασε στους εκατομμύρια ακολούθους της στα social media.

Η διαφήμιση της Καλίφα για τη νέα εφαρμογή στην Premier League

View this post on Instagram

After MONTHS of having to keep this quiet, I am so excited to finally announce what I’ve been working on for all of you premier league fans. I co-founded @uref.official because even as an outsider and newcomer to the sport of soccer, it was abundantly clear that the things people argued about on Instagram the most, was referees performances. @uref.official has unprecedented referee statistics to help you analyze their performance before they officiate your teams’ match. It will greatly help you when it comes to betting, and it also gives you a platform to RATE the referees yourself, as well as a a fan feed to shit talk and make shambles of with other users. Now available in app stores, link is in my bio or you can just search URef. Come on y’all, go make our mods in Australia work overtime, I’ll be joining y’all in the fan feed section for the next West Ham game, bring your best and most offensive shit talking! (🎥: @nedstewart1)

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

